Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: 12.9 percent of residents started COVID-19 vaccine

Lucas County health leaders provided an update Thursday on vaccination efforts. Phase 1B continues, with no new age groups scheduled.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says 12.95 percent of Lucas County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said 53,915 people started their vaccination process, and 23,667 - or 5.95 percent - have completed both phases. 145,000 people countywide are eligible to receive the vaccine, and 8,000 appointments per week are being booked.

"We're still limited in the amount of vaccine we have to provide for that 1B group," Zgodzinski said. "It's important to be patient. Were getting the vaccine in as fast as we possibly can."

The health department made an edit to its website to make scheduling an appointment easier to find. There is now a button in the top right corner of the homepage that says "schedule appointment."

Zgodzinski said the health department vaccinated 9,000 people last weekend with the help of Mercy Health and the University of Toledo Medical Center. Many teachers and K-12 school personnel participated.

Zgodzinski also said it's important to continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing despite being fully vaccinated.

"We don't know enough yet, so please wear a mask and adhere to mitigation practices," he said.

SNOW CAUSING DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS

Over a foot of snow fell in the Toledo area this week and the harsh weather forced many vaccination clinics to be canceled. Zgodzinski said the health department can't run a separate clinic for those who can't reschedule, but will try to send those folks elsewhere to receive their vaccine.

The Lucas County Recreation Center clinic rescheduled this week's clinic for Monday, Feb. 22. Those who had an appointment should report at the same time.

Zgodzinski said the winter storm has caused delays in receiving shipments.

AMOUNT OF VACCINATION LOCATIONS EXPANDING?

Zgodzinski said the Ohio Department of Health plans to drill down into communities and open up more places to get the vaccine. He mentioned pharmacies and even individual doctors offices as possibilities.

However that plan is still a ways off from becoming reality. Zgodzinski said we'll be in this phase for a "couple months" yet until more vaccine becomes available.

LUCAS COUNTY PHASE 1B VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Here is the schedule already released by the health department:

Week of February 15 - Those with severe congenital or early-onset medical disorders are eligible for vaccines

Week of February 8 - 65 and older are eligible for vaccines (schedule opened on Feb. 4); K-12 school employees

Week of Feb. 1 - 70 and older are eligible for vaccines

Week of Jan. 25 - 75 and older are eligible for vaccines; those with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities AND severe congenital or early-onset medical disorders

Week of Jan. 19 - 80 and older are eligible for vaccines

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT VACCINE SCHEDULING

Individuals should schedule only their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

bring a form of identification (such as driver’s license, Medicare card, birth certificate, or other proof of age) and your insurance card. Some providers may bill medical insurance for individuals that have medical insurance, however individuals do not need to have insurance to receive the vaccine. There is no cost to the individual regardless of insurance coverage.

Appointments may be canceled or rescheduled up to 48 hours in advance of the appointment time.

Only individuals that live or worked in Lucas County and are 70 years of age or older are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time. Appointments for individuals that do not meet current eligibility criteria will be canceled.

HELP WITH VACCINE SCHEDULING

If you need assistance scheduling an appointment online, please contact United Way 2-1-1 (dial 211 from any phone) or the Area Office on Aging at 419-382-0624.