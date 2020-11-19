Findlay creates new fund for nonprofits to receive Cares Act funding

The fund will have a cap of $500,000 to distribute to the nonprofit applicants

FINDLAY, Ohio — Here in Ohio, businesses are still trying to find a way to survive the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

But what about nonprofits?

Hancock County is working to make sure they also have access to emergency money made available by the CARES Act.

On Tuesday night, Findlay City Council unanimously approved the creation of a new fund for Hancock County nonprofits to receive grant funding.

The new fund will be filled with second round funding from the CARES Act, and some redistributed, unused first round Cares Act funding from the county.

With nonprofits usually relying on donations, it's hoped the grant funding will keep the organizations above water while they offer essential services for many people.

"They provide a lot of value to the community long term, and we want to make sure that they are around on the other side of the pandemic," said Findlay mayor Christina Muryn.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said the fund will be capped at $500,000.

The first $100,000 will be distributed based on immediate need, then the remaining money will be awarded through a commission of elected officials and community members.

"Provide support, evaluate how we an help them. See what additional support comes in from the community and then get back to normal as soon as possible," said Muryn.