Clyde High School closed, classes canceled for Nov. 3 due to positive COVID-19 cases

'Several individuals' at Clyde High School tested positive for COVID-19. Classes are canceled for Nov. 3 to deep clean the school building.

CLYDE, Ohio — The Clyde-Green Springs Board of Education released a notice to families today, disclosing that "several individuals" at Clyde High School had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a "large number" of students and staff quarantined.

Specific numbers were not mentioned.

Due to the cases, district officials announced Clyde High School will be closed and classes canceled on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to deep clean the building.

School will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4 with Clyde High School on a blended (hybrid) learning model. Clyde High School will remain on the blended model until Thanksgiving break.