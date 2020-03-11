Clyde High School closed, classes canceled for Nov. 3 due to positive COVID-19 cases

CLYDE, Ohio — The Clyde-Green Springs Board of Education released a notice to families today, disclosing that "several individuals" at Clyde High School had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a "large number" of students and staff quarantined.
Specific numbers were not mentioned.
Due to the cases, district officials announced Clyde High School will be closed and classes canceled on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to deep clean the building.
School will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4 with Clyde High School on a blended (hybrid) learning model. Clyde High School will remain on the blended model until Thanksgiving break.
At this time, learning models at other district schools will not change. But district officials caution this can change as they are monitoring situations at each building closely.