Sylvania Schools delays return to full in-person learning until at least Jan. 4

In an email sent to district families, it was announced that students would stay on the hybrid model until at least Jan. 4, with potential to switch to fully remote.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Schools has again pushed back a planned change to a "green" fully in school learning model, due to the current standing of COVID-19 cases in Lucas County.

Citing the rise in cases and the district's criteria for switching learning models, the decision was made to keep students on a hybrid model.

In an email to families on Monday, Sylvania Schools detailed the current state of COVID-19 cases and positive tests, compared to their thresholds for switching between learning models.

According to the State of Ohio, Lucas County has 159.45 cases per 100,000 persons. Lucas County School Guidance details the positivity rate as 7%.

"It is our strong desire to have the rest of the second quarter (12 in-person days for Group A and 13 in-person days for Group B) remain Hybrid for as long as possible. However, if cases continue to rise in our community and the COVID data points go beyond our hybrid threshold, we will move to a remote (red) learning model," reads the email from Superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley.

The email goes on to caution that a quick pivot to "red", or fully remote, may occur. "Please note, we may not be able to provide ample lead time for our families if we must pivot to a remote learning model. Keeping this information in mind, we encourage our families to begin to make potential childcare arrangements at this time."