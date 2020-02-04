FREMONT, Ohio — The annual Walleye Run has become a huge tourism draw for our area.

But, one local community made the tough decision of closing off river access during the coronavirus shutdown.

The city of Fremont has officially closed off river access to fishermen along the Sandusky River.

This comes as the annual Walleye Run is at it's best potential for fishing.

But, as Mayor Danny Sanchez explained, the good fishing here has grown to more than a regional draw, bringing in an average of 10,000 - 15,000 anglers from across the Midwest.

"(They come) from counties not even adjoining to Sandusky County; from Cleveland, Canton, Cincinnati. You know, we love that we attract people here, but unfortunately at this time, I'm very concerned about what can spread throughout our small city," Sanchez said.

Currently, the city has asked businesses near the river to also block off their parking lots that usually used by Walleye Run participants.

Mayor Sanchez said that the Fremont Reservoir is still open to locals, but they will have to enforce the river shut down to try to limit the amount of outside visitors coming into their community.

"I mean, it's just simply for the safety of the community. If it was just for residents of Fremont and probably even just Sandusky County this probably wouldn't be as great of a concern at this time," said Sanchez

As of Thursday, there have not been any similar decisions made on river fishing access in the Maumee River for the Walleye Run in Lucas or Wood counties.

Mayor Sanchez said that, for now, access to the Sandusky River will remain closed until at least May 1.

