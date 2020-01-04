FREMONT, Ohio — This is definitely the cutest thing you'll see all day!

Two Fremont girls got creative about hygiene when they made up a song about washing hands to the tune of Lil Nas X's song "Old Town Road."

Here's how it goes:

"I'm going to take my hands to the sink and wash them 'till I can't no more, I'm going to take my hands to the sink and wash them, scrub them 'till I can't no more. I soap between my fingers, scrubbing, making bubbles, soap between my fingers, counting up to 20...," the girls sing.

This song is now totally going to be stuck in our heads for the rest of the day, and we're not mad about it.