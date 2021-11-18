Bowling Green City Schools returning to mask requirement, citing 161% increase in positive COVID-19 cases

Since going mask-optional, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to Superintendent Francis Scruci. Masks will now be mandatory starting Nov. 22.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools soon will return to requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status, according to Superintendent Francis Scruci.

Scruci was authorized by the school board to monitor cases impacting the district and make decisions regarding the health and safety of students and staff.

A letter sent to families cites a dramatic increase in positive cases since lifting the mandate. On Nov. 4, one week after making masks optional, there were 59 positive COVID-19 cases within the district's ZIP code, according to Scruci.

As of Nov. 18, that number is 154, which is approximately a 161% increase, Scruci explains in the letter.

In and out-of-school positive COVID-19 cases during the week of Nov. 4 were 2 positive among staff and 10 students isolated. Between Monday, Nov. 15, and noon on Nov. 18, that number is now four staff isolations and 31 student isolations with more suspected and pending results.

"In addition, we have nearly 400 students who are 'mask to stay.' As you can see from all of the data shared, our numbers are concerning and with the holidays around the corner and people moving indoors, we need to do all we can to slow the increases," Scruci writes.

"Therefore, while some may not agree and certainly will not be pleased, on Monday, November 22, 2021 we will be returning to masks being mandatory in our schools for students, staff, parents, and visitors regardless of vaccination status."

No further information was given regarding a potential timeline for when the requirement may be lifted.