Washington Local Schools re-issues mask mandate 8 days after lifting it

Leaders with the district said they originally lifted the mandate after seeing a significant drop in COVID-19 cases.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After noticing the number of COVID-19 cases going down each week, Washington Local Schools dropped its mask mandate. But after eight days, students and staff are back to wearing them once again.



"About Wednesday of last week I started to become a little concerned as the cases were rising, Thursday it got a little worse and by Friday I was like 'okay it's time to go back to masks,'" said district superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

She adds there were about 53 cases reported in one week; the highest number the district has had.

Anstadt said generally, half of the cases come from home while the other half comes from school, "But this last week we were certainly seeing a positive case and then a couple days later in the same classrooms, a couple more positive cases popping up and to me, that's very concerning," she said.

Anstadt said last week is all the proof she needs that masks really do work.



"I was fairly convicted before, I'm firmly convicted now that masks help stop the spread. It doesn't prevent COVID, it's not what it does, but it helps stop the spread," she said.



Moving forward, Anstadt said the district will reevaluate as time goes on.



"We're going to step back and say, I think we're going to take it through first semester," Anstadt said. "Our semester ends in December and we'll probably come back in masks, just because a lot of people traveled and went to different places."



Anstadt said the district's first vaccine clinic with the health department had about 355 kids come through. There will second vaccine clinic Wednesday, Dec. 1.

