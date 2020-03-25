TOLEDO, Ohio — What happens when an artist gets bored during the coronavirus stay at home orders?

Well, for Lexi Hayman-Staples it means time to paint. She has been creating paintings made out of recycled materials to decorate her front yard.

She was inspired to give neighbors something to look at after the kids in her Old Orchard neighborhood started posting their art on the windows.



“This is surreal and it’s a very hard space and time for all of us, so just all of my artist friends are doing online Facebook videos where they play guitar and stuff. My voice is awful, so I can’t be singing, so I can paint some stuff. That’s how I can help," Hayman-Staples said.



Since the paintings are on cardboard she says they’ll stay out as long as the weather is nice.

