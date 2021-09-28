Unison Health using $3.6 million grant to expand mental health services in Toledo Public Schools and Lucas County Jail

The grant will provide behavioral health services to students in K-8th grade and clinical services and medication management to incarcerated individuals

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mental Health Agency Unison Health is expanding its services thanks to a new grant.

$3.6 million will support new access for treatment in the Lucas County Jail and Toledo Public Schools.



"It's a tremendous investment into Lucas County, it's a tremendous investment for TPS," said Jeff De Lay, Unison Health president and CEO.

He said this grant is only going to help step up its services.



"We really believe that with the impact that we have with our staff being able to interact with the students in the classroom like this, we're really going to start seeing some really great outcomes," said De Lay.



TPS spokeswoman Patty Mazur said Unison clinicians and psychologists will be going into classrooms to directly work with students.



"It will be Unison employees, Unison staff that this funding will then provide extra supports in our schools," Mazur said.

She adds this is a great addition because mental health is something TPS has been working with staff and students on identifying for several years.

RELATED: Instagram Kids plan put on hold amid pushback, company looking at changes



"It's part of the whole child concept and its part of the idea of you have to make sure students are receiving all the supports they need whether its at home, personally or psychologically to be successful in the classrooms," said Mazur.