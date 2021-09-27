Toledo leaders to hold a press conference promoting Emergency Broadband Benefit program

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a federal program designed to make internet access more affordable for those having difficulty making monthly internet payments.

TOLEDO, Ohio — National Digital Inclusion Week is next week, aiming to promote digital equity to all across the country, no matter where you live.

In support of this, Toledo area elected officials and community leaders are holding a press conference Monday to promote the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a federal program designed to make internet access more affordable for Lucas County residents having difficulty making monthly internet service provider payments.

The benefit would provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband services for eligible households, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying lands.

Those who meet one or more of the below criteria are eligible for the program:

An income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.