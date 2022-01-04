Toledo Public Schools outlines plans to keep kids safe in and out of school

TPS students were often victims in 2021's record year of violence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The theme for Toledo Public Schools as students return from winter break is "restart, refocus, respect."

Those were the words from Superintendent Romules Durant Tuesday as he outlined the district's approach to keeping kids safe before, during and after the school day. Toledo saw a record number of violence in 2021, and many victims were TPS students.

"We are tired of forums and tired of talking about it," Durant said. "Today is about action."

Durant was joined by dozens of people at Waite High School committed to providing various forms of programming, intervention and other support to district students.

Those organizations include:

Toledo Community Coalition

NAACP Toledo

Boys & Girls Club

YMCA of Greater Toledo

Junction Coalition

Frederick Douglass Community Center

The Movement

Buffalo Soldiers

City Park League

Homeboys Motorcycle Club

The Young Men of Excellence program will also work with youth. Mentors will be graduates of TPS high schools who are now forging their own paths in the real world in a variety of career fields.

"Kids want to see those who walked the same streets and talk the same talk," Durant said. "The kids love to hear your stories and how you came out of it because they can relate."

The people and organizations partnering with TPS will provide students with volunteer opportunities, intervention, social and emotional learning opportunities, among other forms of assistance and guidance.

Durant also announced that Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs III will work in the district as a substitute teacher.

RIGHT NOW: @TPSProud announcing new expectations and programming to help keep students safe, disciplined and accountable both in class and in the community.

Watch now at @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/GkKM6jlbUp — Caylee Kirby (@caylee_kirby) January 4, 2022

There have been multiple incidents this school year involving guns found inside TPS buildings. Durant said the district will continue daily weapons checks and will periodically use metal detectors.

However he asked parents and guardians to do their part.

"When they say it takes a village, that village starts at home," he said. "I ask you to do your part. You should know what's in that bag or that jacket."

Toledo experienced 70 homicides in 2021 - a record high. Recently, a 14-year-old Arlington Elementary student was shot and killed.