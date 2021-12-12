14-year-old dies after being shot late Saturday night in south Toledo

The shooting is under investigation by Toledo police. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting late Saturday night in south Toledo.

Toledo police discovered the victim, Damontre Mills, inside a vehicle that had driven off Byrne Road and into a wooded area near Swan Creek.

The vehicle appeared to be struck several times. The victim inside the car was hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital with unknown injuries at the time.

Toledo police said Monday morning that Mills had died.

Mills was an eighth grader at Arlington Elementary, according to Toledo Public Schools spokesperson Patty Mazur.

Counselors were at the school Monday to help students and staff.

Over a dozen casings were found at the corner on Byrne and Arlington. Police believe Mills was shot before crashing the vehicle.

This is the city's 67th homicide this year.

