TOLEDO, Ohio — The federal government awarded the Toledo-Lucas County Library a grant that will expand the library's outreach to migrant farmworks in northwest Ohio.

The money will be used to purchase a car and hire someone to reach out to migrant communities, mainly based around Toledo, Fremont and Bowling Green, and educate them on the resources the library has available.

"So, this project is really unique, its the first of its kind, at least in Ohio, and basically we're looking for this person to make inroads with migrant farm-working communities throughout northwest Ohio. Actually, to make direct connections with migrant farm-working families with other support agencies and then direct them to resources, whether it's Toledo Libraries or other resources in their areas," Library Adult Services Coordinator Tim Hagen said.

It all started as a way to serve communities that are not usually aware of the resources a library offers.

Hagen said since this is a new project, there's no real guideline for how it will work and it will be a learning experience for everyone.

The program will ideally create a replicable model for other Ohio libraries. The Toledo library will conduct surveys once the project completes one year and will share the collected information with the state.

The project is set to start in the spring once they get someone hired to lead the effort.

You can find more information on the grant here.

If you are interested in applying for the outreach position, you can apply here. The library is also asking interested applicants to send a letter of interest and resume to Susan Gannon, Toledo-Lucas County Library Executive Administrative Assistant, at Susan.gannon@toledolibrary.org.