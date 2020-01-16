TOLEDO, Ohio — Controversy is bubbling up anew regarding Ohio's EdChoice voucher program. That's the state program that allows parents who live in districts with underperforming schools to send their children - and the public funding attached to their child - to private schools.

Changes in the state report card and the state budget have opened the floodgates, dramatically increasing the number of schools that now fall under the program.

We talked to some local private school leaders about the impacts of EdChoice.

Of the more than 700 St. John's Jesuit High school students, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Knight said about 20 percent receive EdChoice scholarships.

"We're a student-centered school and we're all about what's best for young people. I think when families have choice, that everyone wins," Knight said.

Knight said the $6,000 state-funded scholarship doesn't cover the full cost of tuition, but other financial aid is available.

"The greatest thing that EdChoice has done is to open the door to those who thought they wouldn't be able to attend a private school, such as St. John's Jesuit because of financial limitations," Knight said.

FULL LIST OF 2020-2021 OHIO EDCHOICE DESIGNATED PUBLIC SCHOOLS, BY COUNTY:

At Gesu Catholic School, Principal Manuel Gonzales said about 97 percent of students are EdChoice. He said the state scholarships generally cover tuition and overall, the program has helped grow the school.

"The success stories, I wish we could talk more about because it's given kid the opportunity to do things in some cases they wouldn't have the opportunity for," Gonzales said.

Both schools said if changes to EdChoice result in more students interested, they will have to apply and be accepted just the same as any other student.

The schools also acknowledge the challenges public schools face. Gonzales says a dialogue with state lawmakers would be welcomed.

"Public schools are trying as hard as they can. We're trying as hard as we can. Why not bring us all to the table to find some common ground. Something that can help everyone. But most importantly, we can't lose focus of what we're doing for the kids," he said.

President of St. Francis de Sales, Father Geoffrey Rose, said enrollment has grown over five years for the all-boys high school. However, he said, "while we certainly have EdChoice students. we don't promote advertise or recruit for EdChoice. We're a small school and we acknowledge the success of public schools is the success of the greater Toledo community."

The head of Central Catholic High School, Kevin Parkins, said he doesn't expect to see a surge of student applicants due to the recent changes in the EdChoice program. He said school choice is important because it provides opportunities for students. He said it's not an "anti-public school" program and that there are a lot of school choice options.