Terra State Community College looking to expand housing

FREMONT, Ohio — Terra State Community College was the first community college in the region to host on-campus housing; now, leaders are preparing to house even more students.

The Landings at Terra Village opened in the fall of 2018 with 67 students and grew to house 167 students by fall 2019.

Despite the ongoing pandemic pushing numbers down drastically in 2020, that initial bump of new students on campus showed Terra that there was a growing demand for more on-campus housing.

Currently, Terra Village offers single, double and quad bed dorms, and can host a maximum of 197 students. The current proposal is to increase some dorms into double bedrooms to host 225 students.

Terra State Community College President Ron Schumacher said it is important to plan for controlled growth of on-campus housing, as it has already increased the school's reach for bringing in students from across the state.

"It's really brought us some students from a little further than what we've attracted before, and it really changes the makeup of the campus, which is really neat," Schumacher said.