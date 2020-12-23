Terra State offers online training course for contact tracers

The 10-section course can be completed at home at your own pace.

FREMONT, Ohio — A new partnership between Terra State Community College Clark State Community College will help more people in northwest Ohio become contact tracers.

Participants can register to become a certified COVID-19 contact tracer through Terra State, but classes will be administered and taught by Clark State faculty and staff.

The $75 course is open to any member of the northwest Ohio community, not just current Terra students; and can be completed at your own pace over the course of one to two weeks.

For current students, it can act as a micro-credential for anyone hoping to get into the medical field after graduation.

Terra State leaders hope the course will help fill any needs that health departments have for more local contact tracing.

"A lot of health departments are very backed up right now. They don't have enough people who are willing to volunteer and do the contact tracing. So, we hope this provides the opportunity for people throughout the community within a one to two week span to be able to volunteer and do that," Terra State PR and Social Media Specialist Meredith Troxel said.