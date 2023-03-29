Arts, music on display at Rogers High School in festival Friday

The event marks the fifth TPS high school featured in the district's fine art series.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier story that aired on Feb. 23, 2023.

Toledo Public Schools continues to celebrate the artwork and music of students with the district's fifth fine arts festival this year on Friday, March 31 at Rogers High School.

The event, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will feature artwork, art demonstrations and music performances by students. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage in interactive "Make it and Take it" art projects.

TPS officials say the fine arts series, which began at Scott High School in February and will end at Woodward in late April, allows students to express themselves through a variety of mediums, including painting, ceramics, photography and music.

After the event at Rogers High School, there will be two more TPS fine arts festivals at the following locations, dates and times:

Tuesday, April 25, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.at Start High School

Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Woodward High School