Toledo Public Schools to move forward with development projects on Libbey High School, Scott Park properties

District leaders said they are committed to gaining community input regarding the projects.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools received approval to begin development on two land projects intended to expand extracurricular and educational opportunities for students, district officials announced Tuesday.

In a press release, TPS representatives said the district Board of Education approved in February separate resolutions for two projects. First, TPS is pursuing a lease agreement relating to the redevelopment on the former site of Libbey High School on Western Avenue. Libbey High School closed in 2010 and was demolished in 2012.

The project would involve Libbey Redevelopment LLC, whose organizers have offered to develop the land to create youth recreational opportunities, TPS officials said. School leaders also said a long-term lease would alleviate the school district of property maintenance costs.

"Libbey High School is an important part of our history, and this agreement allows the district to write a new chapter of the school’s legacy,” TPS Deputy Superintendent James R. Gant said in a statement.

Gant said in the district intends to garner community input on the use of the property.

The Board of Education approved a resolution regarding a second project with the intention of acquiring the Scott Park property on Nebraska Avenue. Following the resolution, the district can now begin negotiations with the state of Ohio to purchase the property.

District officials said TPS would use the Scott Park property to offer students further academic and athletic opportunities.

"Our plans for the property will focus on creating an educator academy, expanding athletic programs, offering new college credit plus options and other supports to prepare our students to become college and career-ready graduates," Jim Gault said. Gault is the Chief of Educational Development at TPS.

