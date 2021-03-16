Toledo Tomorrow working to ramp up completion of FAFSA forms, connecting more students with financial aid

Paying for higher education can be an obstacle for graduating seniors. Ohio leaders are working to make it easier.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new push is underway from the state to get more students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA.

Each student applying for financial aid for higher education has to fill it out.

"This money is out there. This money is going to go to someone so you might as well apply for it and take it," Toledo Tomorrow Executive Director Bob Savage said.

Toledo Tomorrow is the regional college access organization. It has been asked by the state to apply for the funding on behalf of our local school districts.

"Within the next week, TPS will have applied along with several other districts from around here," Savage said. "We have been working with Washington Local from day one".

Savage said Rossford and a few other districts have joined the list, too.

Although the process to complete your FAFSA form is lengthy, Savage said it's something all students should do.

"Not only is it hugely helpful for the students and families and that's probably our primary objective, but we also know that our community will be better, our region will be better and our economy will be better and stronger," he said.

According to Savage, COVID-19 has greatly impacted the number of students able to go to college, but said the sooner you complete your FAFSA, the more grants and scholarships you have access to.

Both the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Education are investing nearly $3 million in funding for school districts to have the resources to increase FAFSA completion numbers.

More on the funding initiative can be found here.