Napoleon preschool teacher dies suddenly

The district has a crisis intervention team available to help students, parents, and staff who may need assistance. Each school building has counselors available to any students who may need help during this time of loss.

"She was always supportive of all things Napoleon and especially all of the Napoleon students," Superintendent Erik Belcher said. "The impact Mrs. Baker has had on our Napoleon community is wide reaching and will be remembered by all. We ask for you to lift the family and the community up in your prayers during this difficult time."