Henry County postpones COVID vaccine clinic after shipment delays

Napoleon Area Schools students will now have an in-person school day Friday.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Health Department is postponing a vaccine clinic for educators as this week's winter weather continues to interrupt deliveries.

The clinic, originally scheduled for Friday, has not been rescheduled as of Thursday afternoon. The health department did not receive any Moderna vaccines for the K-12 staff as scheduled.

Heavy snow and freezing temperatures across the country are causing shipment delays. As a result of the postponed clinic, Napoleon Area Schools students will now have a regular in-person school day Friday.