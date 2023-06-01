Bowling Green schools propose levy for new high school: Here's what residents have to say

The levy would provide nearly $73 million and even though the board has repeatedly tried - and failed - to pass similar ones, they say this year will be different.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has decided it will ask voters to support funds for a new high school in November. This levy would provide nearly $73 million, and even though the board has tried repeatedly to pass similar ones, they say this year will be different.

Voters have turned down levies four consecutive times. WTOL 11 didn't have any problem finding people who said they would vote no again, but they did not want to speak on camera. Those who did want to talk, said they hope this is the one that passes.

Right across from Bowling Green City Schools Administrative Offices, is the weekly Farmer's Market, where 2019 Bowling Green Highschool graduate Adessa Miller and her friend Maria Signorino said issues discussed across the street should matter to everyone.

"I think if anybody stepped foot in those schools, they would see they're run down and really need some attention," Miller said.

At the most recent monthly school board meeting, retiring Superintendent Francis Scruci told the board to ask for funding for the new high school, saying now was the time to do so.

"I think you have more momentum for a high school than you've ever had," Scruci said. "We have never had mayoral endorsements publicly. We've never had a grassroots group form that is now for it."

After an executive session, the board voted to put the issue of a new high school building on the November 2023 ballot. The board said a new high school building would run about 72.8 million dollars. This in turn, would cost district residents with a $100,000 home, around $16.14 annually.

Erica Mills said she isn't bothered by a little extra in taxes, because it's for the betterment of everyone.

"I personally don't have children, but I am still in favor of the levy. I know how much that investment will positively impact the greater BG community," Mills said.

The last time the board had an operational levy pass was 2010. But, given their recent history, Scruci said there were no other options.

"It's the same thing. If not now, then when? There's always going to be an obstacle," Scruci said.

"One hundred percent this levy should be put forward again. I think it's very upsetting that it hasn't been passed yet," Mills said.

Mills added that those who want to make sure the levy does or does not pass should make sure they vote. For now, whether or not the district gets the money they need is up in the air until November.