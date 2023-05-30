BGSU grad writes climate change book

"Evelyn the Environmentalist Takes on Climate Change" helps children understand important roles in helping the planet.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green State University business graduate is using what she learned at the University to help children understand the important role in helping the planet.

Jade Rush is a BGSU graduate and wants children to understand at a young age that they can make a difference through small actions. Rush wrote a book creating public good through education and activism.

The book is called "Evelyn the Environmentalist Takes on Climate Change.” This book introduces young readers to current environmental issues and teaches them how to make a difference.

The book is made from 100% recycled, unbleached, postconsumer paper and uses plant-based inks. It’s only available in paperback, which uses fewer materials then a hardback book. She also added an interactive peace by including a wildflower seed page at the back of the book.

To guarantee that her book is done in the most environmentally friendly way possible, she started her own publishing company called Green Adventures, Publishing, LLC.

"I really just want to make sure that everything I do is doing it with the environment in mind. It would be pointless for me to write a book about saving the environment and then further damage the environment with the book that I made," explained Rush. "It’s really just keeping myself accountable and then also [in the future] if I take on clients or anything, I can really help them have a sustainable book."

