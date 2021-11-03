Woman arrested in Seneca County for July fatal crash

Tiffany Robertson, 35, was indicted on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday charged after a fatal crash last summer.

Tiffany Robertson, 35, of Findlay, was driving a 2020 Ford Fusion on County Road 59 July 25 and struck a motorcyclist head-on. The motorcycle was driven by Jeremy Martinez, 35, of Findlay.

Investigators determined Robertson drove left of center and hit Martinez, who died at the scene.

The case was presented to the Seneca County Grand Jury and Robertson was indicted on a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter.