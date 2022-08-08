Two people shot in Toledo over the weekend, injuries non-fatal

One man was shot downtown on Friday while the other was shot in north Toledo on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot over the weekend in Toledo. Both received non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, Aug. 5, police responded to a "ShotSpotter" alert, a device used to detect gunshots and alert police of a potential crime if witnesses or victims are not able to or fail to call authorities. Crews found a man in the 1000 block of Pinewood in downtown Toledo.

The man was not cooperative with police crews but after approximately ten minutes of conversation, the man revealed he was shot in the buttocks during an incident.

Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene and the man was transported to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were non-fatal.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Toledo Police responded to a call regarding a person shot at 3335 Lagrange St. in north Toledo. A man was found lying down with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The ShotSpotter used to locate the gunshot wound in the first incident is one of three devices located throughout Toledo. The technology uses acoustic sensors to detect and locate gunshots across its range.

After a detection, the information is reviewed by ShotSpotter's Incident Review Center, who send it to local 911 dispatchers, who then send it to officers. Toledo Police said this process takes less than 60 seconds and has a 97% accuracy rate.

