One person dead after east Toledo apartment complex shooting Friday morning

Police say the victim was shot at least four times.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are on the scene of an east Toledo apartment complex after a man was shot four times early Friday morning. Police are considering it a homicide investigation.

The shooting was called in around 2 a.m. at the Ravine Park Village apartment complex. A man in his 20s received gunshot wounds to the chest and neck in the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

The entire parking lot of the Ravine Park apartments is taped off while detectives investigate the scene.

No arrests have been made. This marks Toledo's 33rd homicide and east Toledo's third homicide this year.