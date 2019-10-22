MADISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Two people were found dead in a Lenawee County residence on Tuesday morning, and investigators say the causes of death do not appear to be from natural causes.

According to Lenawee County Sheriff's Office investigators, the bodies of a male and elderly female were found inside a home in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators were processing the scene Tuesday afternoon and the investigation remains open. If you have information regarding the incident, call Lenawee County Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

You may also text 274637 (CRIMES) (start your tip with "Lenawee") or click here: www.tipsubmit.com

First responders from Madison Township Police, Michigan State Police, Adrian Township Police and Madison Township Fire assisted at the scene.

