BLISSFIELD, Mich. — On Monday around 8:30 a.m., a suspect forced entry into a home in the 400 block of Redmond in the village of Blissfield. The suspect assaulted the victim before leaving the scene on foot, according to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County says the man is described as a white male in his 30s, slender build and is approximately 5'10" to 5'11" in height. He is said to have a tan or brown complexion, short dark hair, dark brown eyes and a scruffy, unshaven beard.

At the time of the home invasion, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with dark jeans. He may also have a star tattoo or a star on the hoodie near his neck.

Since the suspect is considered a threat to the community, Blissfield Police Department will be ramping up their patrols until Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, residents are asked to keep their homes locked up, including garages and sheds.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County expect to have a sketch released as soon as possible.

If you know or see anyone matching the description of the suspect you are asked to call 911 immediately. Also, if you have any information to help identify the suspect you are urged to contact the Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County.

RELATED: Adrian police arrest GNC robbery suspect after 6-month investigation

RELATED: TPD asks for help identifying suspect in Family Dollar robbery