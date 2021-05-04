Two Bowling Green police officers injured in struggle with suspect who threw household objects at them

Andrew Hildebrand, 40, is facing multiple charges.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green man was arrested last week after attacking police officers and throwing household objects at them, injuring one.

Andrew Hildebrand, 40, is charged with criminal trespass, felonious assault on a police officer, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

On April 30, Officer Darin Reinhart filed a count of criminal trespass against Hildebrand for going onto a neighbor's property. A copy of the citation was left at Reinhart's trailer when he refused to speak with the officer about the charge.

Later that day, the neighbor called the police saying Hildebrand was pounding on their door and later showed police surveillance video of the incident. Several officers then returned to the residence.

According to a police report, when Officer Reinhart informed the suspect he was under arrest, Hildebrand ran towards the front door of his trailer. As officers attempted to detain him, he began swinging at them with his hands and threw objects at them.

At one point in the struggle, Hildebrand pushed three officers to the ground before he was placed in handcuffs, the report states.

Lt. Michael Bengala suffered a dislocated shoulder and may need surgery. He also sustained a cut on his arm from an object thrown by Hildebrand.