Toledo police encouraging residents, business owners to register security camera systems

The program has been around for about a year and fewer than a dozen people are signed up, so TPD is looking for more registrants.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department wants to work more closely with residents and business owners to solve crimes and promote public safety .

A homeowner, business owner, non-profit or religious institution can register their security camera systems with the department.

The camera information is placed into a database and if a serious crime happens in the area, the criminal intelligence unit can request that footage so it can help them follow up on leads.

"It's just another resource and another tool that criminal intelligence can use to notify detectives or anybody else investigating that crime that, 'hey they're is a surveillance camera in the area and see if they have footage of the crime," said TPD spokesperson Lt. Kellie Lenhardt.

The old-school style of policing, which includes knocking on doors, won't go away just because of the camera program.

Personal information will be kept confidential by the city unless subject to disclosure by court order. People can opt-out at any time and it's free.