Students at Green Options for Autism of Lucas County left without ride to school after catalytic converter theft

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students at Green Options for Autism of Lucas County now have to find their own way to school instead of relying on a van to pick them up.

This comes after someone stole the catalytic converters from the school's vehicles.

A long line of cars waiting outside of Green Options for Autism isn't a usual sight, but recently, more and more students are getting dropped off and picked up for school instead of taking their normal route with the school's van.

Director Barbara Sabin said over the weekend, someone stole the catalytic converters off two of their vehicles, leaving them with only one van to transport more than two dozen students.

“These are students with autism that someone stole from," she said. "They aren't dealt an even hand to start with. When you take things from that, you're taking even more from them."

Not every family is able to switch up their normal routine on short notice to take their child to and from school, so some students are missing out on learning until the vans are fixed.

Tanya Mish's son is a student at G.O.A.L. She said her son was devastated when he learned his friend wouldn't be in class.

"My son actually cried when his friend couldn't get to school and then he found out that it was gonna happen again the following day," Mish said. "So, I had to have the principal call him and speak to him and explain why she can't come to school until the vans are fixed. It seemed to help."

Sabin said for a student with autism, change can be difficult.

"That's a big thing we work on, is getting them to accept change and to understand that everything is OK and will be OK," she said.

The message Sabin wants to pass along after the incident, is that the community needs to look after one another.

"I think they can be aware of what's happening in neighborhoods. I wouldn't know if the neighbor didn't tell me because the neighbors around here look out for each other," she said.

The vans are currently in the shop and the school is waiting for an estimate to get them fixed.

A police report was made, so If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.