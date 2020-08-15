Troopers: Man leads police into multicounty chase on stolen ambulance from St. V's

The driver was arrested after troopers were able to deploy stops sticks to deflate the two front tires of the ambulance in Defiance County, according to the OSHP.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Texas man from Dallas was arrested after troopers say he lead them into a chase from Lucas County to Defiance County on an ambulance that was stolen from St. Vicent Medical Center Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say officers were sent on a report of a stolen ambulance parked on U.S. 24 near milepost 56 in Lucas County around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the ambulance fled west into Henry County while multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks were unsuccessful, according to police.

The ambulance continued into Defiance County, where troopers were able to stop the vehicle. Troopers say the driver pulled over and was arrested without further incident.

The driver, Johnny Smith from Dallas, Texas, was charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property. The St. Vicent Medical Center Police Department also issued him additional charges.

Smith is still due in court.