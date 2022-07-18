Toledo police investigating two Sunday shooting incidents

Both victims, one male and one female, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday in separate incidents.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Evansdale Avenue in west Toledo about 1 a.m. on a person shot call, according to a police report. Shaniqua Glover, 32, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Glover was treated at the hospital. A detached garage was also struck by gunfire.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Leonard Street in east Toledo just after 6 a.m. Travon Stewart, 25, was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Stewart was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.