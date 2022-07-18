x
Toledo police arrest 3 in enforcement effort targeting ATVs, dirt bikes

Two ATVs were seized during Saturday's operation with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were arrested and two vehicles were seized this weekend as Toledo police carried out an effort to enforce traffic laws related to illegally operating ATVs and dirt bikes.

Toledo police officers teamed up with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday. Targeted enforcement led to the following:

Persons arrested: 3

ATVs seized: 2

Stolen auto: 1

Felony on view charges: 1

Misdemeanor on view charges: 2

Citations issued: 2

Any information related to the operation and location of off-road vehicles can be reported the regional dispatch non-emergency number at 419-255-8443. You can also call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

