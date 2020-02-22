TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a small fire that took place at a men's bathroom at Start High School on Wednesday.

Police say the school resource officer learned there was smoke coming from the men's bathroom on the second floor and called the fire department. Once the officer and crews arrived in the bathroom, a Toledo Public Schools teacher had already put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Police say there were no injuries and no interruptions to the school schedule.

Detectives took three people involved in the incident for questioning. Police have not released their names or ages.

Police are still investigating the incident.

