Toledo police target crime, blight in Five Points neighborhood

Operation FASER (Five Points Area Safety Enforcement Response) comes on the heels of a similar targeted sweep in the Lagrange neighborhood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Jan. 28.

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Toledo police announced Monday the department had completed a targeted enforcement effort in the city's Sylvania corridor.

Operation FASER (Five Points Area Safety Enforcement Response) began on Feb. 21 and involved a coordinated effort between city police and other state, local and federal agencies, Toledo Police Department announced in a news release Monday.

The targeted enforcement in the Sylvania corridor resulted in:

38 guns seized

8 search warrants executed

$216,090 worth of drugs seized

590 citations issued

9 DUI arrests made

320 parking tickets issued

8 gun locks distributed

101 junk cars towed

The effort was part of the city's Toledo Enhancement Area Method (TEAM) program, which is meant to improve quality of life in the city's neighborhoods.

The initiative is the second such targeted enforcement this year. In January, Operation LASER (Lagrange Area Safety Enforcement Response).

Officials said the goal of the targeted enforcement was to address crime and blight and the initial effort in the Lagrange area involved similar efforts to seize guns and drugs, remove junk cars and issue tickets.

After the Lagrange area operation, however, some residents noted that if city officials intend to truly improve quality of life, short-term targeted enforcement will not be enough. They called for more economic development and better investment by the city.