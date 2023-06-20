Police: Toledo man charged with public indecency, criminal trespassing at high school

Theodore Wilson, 24, was arrested Tuesday "for his involvement in a string of lewd and illegal activity across Lucas County," Whitehouse police said.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A Toledo man was arrested Tuesday " for his involvement in a string of lewd and illegal activity across Lucas County," including two counts of public indecency and criminal trespassing for two separate incidents at Anthony Wayne High School in the spring, according to Whitehouse police.

According to a police report, Theodore Wilson, 24, masturbated in view of a victim on May 11.

Whitehouse police said Wilson was booked in Lucas County Jail on Tuesday "on a variety of charges from multiple agencies." Whitehouse police said Maumee police and the FBI assisted in the investigation that confirmed Wilson was the suspect in the incidents at AWHS.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

