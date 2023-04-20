Tiffin police arrest man after child porn investigation

Nathaniel Stanton, 27, is charged with one felony count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin police arrested a man Wednesday following an eight-month child pornography investigation.

Nathaniel Stanton, 27, was charged with one felony count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Police said additional charges are expected to be filed in the near future.

The case began with a cybertip received by Tiffin police showing an unknown person had distributed illegal materials via Kik. An investigation began, which led to Stanton's home.

Late last year, detectives executed a search warrant at Stanton's residence and they seized several electronic devices. The devices were analyzed and the department received results this week.

Police say numerous additional images and videos of suspected child sexual assault material were found on Stanton's cell phone. The Seneca County Prosecutor's Office was consulted and determined Stanton should be arrested and charged.

Earlier in the investigation, a law enforcement officer posing as a 14-year-old girl connected with Stanton on another social media platform. During one conversation, Stanton allegedly sent illicit photos.

Stanton is being held at the Seneca County Jail. He will be arraigned in Tiffin Municipal Court.