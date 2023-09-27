Four suspects arrested, accused of promoting prostitution following TPD criminal investigation

All four suspects are facing felony charges of Promoting Prostitution following several police raids Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested four people accused of promoting prostitution Tuesday following a criminal investigation.

According to court documents, Xioayan Guo was managing Summer Massage Spa on Laskey Road, operating it "with the purpose of providing sexual acts for money". A document stated several of the suspects solicited to multiple undercover Toledo police detectives during the course of the investigation. Guo is facing a charge of Promoting Prostitution, a fourth degree felony.

The owner of a nearby business told WTOL 11 he saw 20 to 30 police and SWAT officers at the building for at least an hour around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Also charged was Jujuan Tao, who police claimed was operating a massage parlor as a brothel in Toledo. Tao is facing a charge of Promoting Prostitution in addition to a charge of Soliciting, a third degree misdemeanor. In a court document, authorities claimed Tao offered to perform a sex act for an undercover detective in exchange for $60.

Authorities also executed a warrant in the 3400 block of Secor Road, where Young Mi Stone allegedly admitted to an undercover officer she was being paid by the facility. According to police, another female in the facility was performing sex acts in exchange for money while the officer was there. Stone was charged with Promoting Prostitution.

Kwi Sun Hood was also charged with Promoting Prostitution. Police claimed Hood admitted to officers she had managed a brothel in the 100 block of S. Byrne Road.

All four suspects' bonds were set at $10,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for October.

Editor's note: The above story has been edited to correct the date of the warrants served.