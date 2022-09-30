Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck in west Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month.

Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.

The suspect demanded keys from the victim and took off with them. The victim was delivering mail in an apartment complex when the suspect followed him to the truck.

Two weeks ago, a female postal service worker was also held up.

According to a police report, the worker was delivering mail Sept. 14 in the area of Mulberry and East Pearl streets about 10 a.m. when an unknown male approached her. The man, dressed in black, demanded the victim's "arrow key," she told police.

The victim told police the suspect lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waist band. She started screaming and the suspect fled through an alley.

Neither victim was injured.

Ian Ortega, postal inspector at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Cleveland field office, gave this statement Friday to WTOL 11:

The US Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously and remains focused on the needs and safety of its employees. I can assure everyone the Postal Inspection Service is actively investigating the recent activity towards the Postal Service employees; however, as we are still in the information gathering process, I cannot provide specifics at this time.