MARION, Ohio — Tiffin City Schools' superintendent Gary Barber has been convicted of OVI, stemming from a December 2019 arrest, according to the Advertiser-Tribune.

Barber was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and a lane violation after being pulled over by a state trooper in Marion.

The Advertiser-Tribune says Barber pleaded no contest to the OVI charge and was found guilty. The lane violation was dismissed.

Barber was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 days suspended, must pay a $1,000 fine with $450 suspended and was ordered to attend a driver intervention program and any court-ordered counseling, according to the Advertiser-Tribune.

His license is also suspended until November 2020.

Barber was previously arrested in 2017 for OVI. He plead no contest and was found guilty in that case as well.

After his 2019 arrest, Tiffin City Schools said Barber was on a medical leave of absence.

The Advertiser-Tribune reports Barber will be on paid sick leave until July 31, when his resignation is expected to take effect.

