SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — One man was arrested for OVI after getting into two hit-and-run crashes, brandishing a firearm and hiding from police officers, according to police.

The crashes happened on County Road 41 west of State Route 635 in Sandusky County on Thursday.

Police say 35-year-old Brian Halbisen of Tiffin was driving on CR 41 when he hit the vehicle of 20-year-old Anthony Gonyer Jr. of Helena head on.

Police say Gonyer had stopped facing westbound CR 41 to get his mail.

When Halbisen was fleeing the scene, police say he hit another vehicle that had stopped to help with the first crash.

When witnesses at the scene tried to stop Halbisen, he brandished a firearm and fled the scene on three wheels.

Volunteer firefighters responding to the scene saw Halbisen's vehicle and followed it to a home on CR 41, where Halbisen ran inside.

Police responded to the home where Halbisen was hiding and took him into custody without incident.

Police say alcohol played a major factor in the crash and Halbisen was charged with OVI, leaving the scene of an injury crash and menacing.