Police: Tiffin man steals car from Findlay dealership with sleeping 19-year-old in back seat

Findlay Police say the 32-year-old man was tracked to Tiffin where he was apprehended after a pursuit.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A 32-year-old Tiffin man is in jail on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing police on Saturday afternoon, according to Findlay Police.

19-year-old Raylon Scott was asleep in the car that he and 17-year-old Kharisma Guajardo brought into Taylor Hyundai in Findlay to trade in when Justin Vaughn jumped in the car and took off.

Vaughn then took the car onto US 224 and drove east at a high rate of speed.

Police were able to track the location of the car with help from Guajardo. Scott was also able to text message Guajardo with the car’s location and with details about Vaughn’s threatening behavior.

Findlay Police were able to notify Tiffin Police when the car was in their city. When police located the car and tried to pull it over, Vaughn took off and led police on a chase through Seneca County.

Eventually, police were able to force Vaughn to crash the car with a “slow speed vehicle termination”, near State Route 100 and Young Road in Crawford County, northwest of Sycamore.

Vaughn was taken into custody after the crash.

Scott and Vaughn suffered minor injuries from the crash according to Findlay Police. A Seneca County Sheriff’s deputy was also injured during the incident.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.