Police searching for man suspected of shooting girlfriend in Toledo hotel Wednesday

Dajuan Smith faces charges of felonious assault in the case.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a 32-year-old man suspected of shooting a woman in a west Toledo hotel room Tuesday morning.

Dajuan Smith, of Toledo, is wanted on a charge of felonious assault in the case.

Police were called to the Days Inn, 445 W. Alexis Road, around 11 a.m. Tuesday after reports of gunfire there. They found a woman in a hotel room suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two relatives of the victim told police she was staying at the hotel with Smith, whom they said is her boyfriend.

A man matching his description was seen on surveillance footage exiting the room where the shooting happened and walking away from the building.

Based on that surveillance footage police searched the area and found a .40-caliber hand gun. They also found a .40-caliber shell casing in the hotel room.

Police said Smith was last seen leaving the area wearing all black and carrying a tan/brown fanny pack.

Anyone who knows of Smith's whereabouts or sees him in public should not approach him, but call 911 instead, police said.