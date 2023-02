An older woman was found shot dead in a home and a male suspect was taken into custody, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, whose age and identity are unknown, was found dead in a residence near the intersection of Baldwin Highway and Tayer Road.

There is no risk to the public, the sheriff's office said.