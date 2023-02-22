Woman charged with murder in 2022 double homicide in central Toledo

Camryn Chase, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 28-year-old Malinda Moore and 36-year-old Brent Roscoe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman has been charged with murder in a 2022 double homicide in central Toledo.

Camryn Chase, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 28-year-old Malinda Moore and 36-year-old Brent Roscoe, who were found dead inside a home in the 2700 block of Albion Street in November 2022.

According to court documents, Chase is accused of being "involved in setting up the incident" that led to the murders. Court documents say witness statements and data from Chase's cellphone led to her alleged involvement.

Moore and Roscoe were pronounced dead on the scene. A Lucas County coroner later ruled their deaths a homicide, and that Moore's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck and Roscoe's cause of death was seven gunshot wounds on multiple points on his body.

Roscoe's car was also reported missing and was spotted by police in the early morning of the following day.

Toledo police claim a suspect, 24-year-old Prince Jones, in the murders was inside the car with a gun to his head. Police claim Jones did not comply with de-escalation orders attempted by a member of the Critical Incident Negotiation Team.

Jones was then shot after negotiations failed and he exited the car still holding the gun. He later died in the hospital.

