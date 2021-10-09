Perrysburg woman facing felony bribery/intimidation charges relating to husband's sexual abuse case

50-year-old Jami Wyatt is set to be arraigned Wednesday. Her husband, Douglas Wyatt, is facing over 30 charges including gross sexual imposition of a minor under 13.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A Perrysburg woman is scheduled to be arraigned this week on several felonies for allegedly intimidating the alleged victim in a sexual abuse case against her husband.

Jami Wyatt, 50, is facing charges in Ottawa County of intimidation of a victim/witness, coercion, extortion, bribery, and obstructing justice.

According to an indictment against her, the alleged crimes happened between August and October 2020.

Wyatt is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in the Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges relate to a case involving the sexual abuse of a minor that is currently in the system against Jami’s husband, 52-year-old Douglas Wyatt.

In April 2021, Douglas Wyatt was indicted on over 30 charges, including gross sexual imposition of a minor under 13, importuning, and voyeurism.

Those charges go back to 2010.

Douglas Wyatt’s trial is scheduled to begin in February.