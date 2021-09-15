Witnesses detail alleged incidents of sexual assault, suspicious behavior by Ottawa Hills Local Schools employee

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — 40-year-old Ronald "Donnie" Stevens is facing crimes against minors including multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.



On the second day of witness testimonies, four more people took the stand.



The first was an ex-girlfriend of one of the victims. She said Stevens was practically a father figure to the victim, always checking in on him and wondering where he was.



"Sometimes I know Donnie would want Tim to stop by his house after we were done hanging out or see him or go out and drive and things like that," said the ex-girlfriend.



This witness goes on to recall a time the victim got home after being in the hospital for some time. She said he wasn't quite himself and was acting odd any time Stevens came up in conversation.



"He kept hinting that there was something he wanted to talk about where that was concerned, and a couple weeks later he did sit me down and let me know through a note that Donnie is the reason that he went, and he had been sexually abusing him," she said.



A second witness with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said she is the lab personnel that looked at DNA samples from evidence in the case.