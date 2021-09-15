Witnesses detail alleged incidents of sexual assault, suspicious behavior by Ottawa Hills Local Schools employee

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — 40-year-old Ronald "Donnie" Stevens is facing crimes against minors including multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.
On the second day of witness testimonies, four more people took the stand.
The first was an ex-girlfriend of one of the victims. She said Stevens was practically a father figure to the victim, always checking in on him and wondering where he was.
"Sometimes I know Donnie would want Tim to stop by his house after we were done hanging out or see him or go out and drive and things like that," said the ex-girlfriend.
This witness goes on to recall a time the victim got home after being in the hospital for some time. She said he wasn't quite himself and was acting odd any time Stevens came up in conversation.
"He kept hinting that there was something he wanted to talk about where that was concerned, and a couple weeks later he did sit me down and let me know through a note that Donnie is the reason that he went, and he had been sexually abusing him," she said.
A second witness with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said she is the lab personnel that looked at DNA samples from evidence in the case.
A third witness, the Director of Technology and Operations at Ottawa Hills Local Schools, talks about blackout film Stevens put over his office windows so no one could see through.
The employee was asked, "If a teacher or administrator were to walk by and something illegal was going on they would not be able to see it?" and confirmed that "No, no one could see."
The fourth witness, an investigator with the Lucas County Prosecutors Office, shared video of Stevens and a victim's encounter during school.
"At 1:30 he's speaking to someone inside the room then traveling on east to someone in the transition hallway," the investigator said.
The trial will continue Thursday morning.