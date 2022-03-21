Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Perrysburg

The alleged sexual assault reportedly occurred in November 2021.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year.

According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November of 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.

Both teens have been charged with rape. One of the accused faces an additional charge of "rape and pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor."

A spokesperson for the city of Perrysburg confirmed that both teens were in court Monday for an initial appearance. Currently, there is no word on when they will be back in court, or if they will be released.

This investigation is ongoing.



Perrysburg schools released the following statement:

"School districts are very limited with what we can share with the public. Many matters have confidential aspects that prevent us from sharing details, which can be frustrating, understandably. We cannot disclose most student information, including discipline, per the “Family Educational Right to Privacy Act" (FERPA), a federal privacy law. Also, once the police are involved, we cannot typically comment further than the police's public statement when there is an ongoing investigation as public statements made by the school district may interfere or impede the police investigation.

"As the legal process moves forward, it is important to provide privacy to the students and families who may be impacted by these life-changing events."

The full statement from Perrysburg police chief Patrick Jones reads as follows:

"On March 8, 2022, the Perrysburg Police Division was made aware of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in November of 2021, at a home in Perrysburg. It was also reported that part of the incident was possibly recorded. As soon as the allegation was reported, Perrysburg Police Detectives started an investigation. Two 13-year-old males have been charged as a result of the investigation. The first male has been charged with Rape and the second has been charged with Rape and Pandering Sexual Oriented Material Involving a Minor. The investigation remains ongoing at this time."

We will continue to keep you updated.